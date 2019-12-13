CEC info center specifies preliminary data on voter turnout

At a press conference in the information center of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, the CEC specified the preliminary data on voter turnout at the election of deputies. It amounted to 73.09%, reports BELTA.

"The preliminary data on voter turnout on the single day of voting have been clarified. Thus, the lists include 6,912,221 voters. 73.09% took part in voting," said CEC Chairman Igor Karpenko. In terms of the regions: Brest Region - 75.82%, Vitebsk Region - 75.63%, Gomel Region - 75.85%, Grodno Region - 76.90%, Minsk Region - 74.20%, Mogilev Region - 77.03%, Minsk City - 61.54%.

The head of the CEC noted that, according to the preliminary results of the elections, all 1284 local councils were formed in a valid composition, including: 6 regional and Minsk city; 118 district; 10 urban cities of regional subordination; 14 urban cities of district subordination; 8 settlement; 1127 rural.

"Based on the requirements of Article 92 of the Electoral Code, no later than on the fifth day after the single day of voting, information on the results of the election of deputies of local councils of deputies and lists of elected deputies shall be published in the print media, as well as on the websites of the relevant executive committees," added Igor Karpenko. - Today at 14:00, the preliminary results of the elections of deputies to the House of Representatives and local councils will be announced in numerical terms".