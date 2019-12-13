Postal envelope stamping ceremony held at Border Guard Service Institute of Belarus

On the eve of the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, a postal envelope stamping ceremony was held at the Border Guard Service Institute. Its theme is dedicated to the feat of frontier guards. The envelope depicts a fragment of the memorial ensemble "To the fallen, but undefeated soldiers of the Belarusian Frontier District" and the outline of the Kholmskiy Gate of the Brest Hero Fortress. Nearly 16 thousand of the 20 thousand soldiers in green caps, who stood in the way of the fascists in June 1941,on the western borders of the USSR, died in the first days of the war. None of the attacked outposts had left without an order. For courage and heroism shown in the first battles, over eight hundred border guards were awarded orders and medals of the USSR. 11 defenders of the frontiers were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, five of them posthumously.