New catalog of numismatics presented in historical museum of Minsk

A new catalog of numismatics has been presented in the historical museum of Minsk. The publication includes a detailed description of ancient coins and modern banknotes, which were used at different times on the territory of Belarus. The most valuable and interesting exhibits were shown at an exhibition to a wide audience.



Today, the National Historical Museum contains 127 monetary and clothing treasures and a large number of individual coins from different historical periods. This is the richest collection among the museums of Belarus.