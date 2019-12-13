3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus has its own tradition of social gifts on November 7
The history of modern Belarus has its own tradition to celebrate November 7. This is the marathon of presents. By the way, you can even trace the accents in the country's development.
This year it was launched last week. A new cardboard factory was opened in Dobrush. The plant's cost is 350 million dollars, but the main thing is that half a thousand people got jobs and the industry is very promising.
A new cardiology center in Mogilev was ceremonially opened this week, this is a necessary facility for the city and the region. You can treat history in different ways, but the main thing is not to try to rewrite it. Belarusians have made the right conclusions and filled the tradition of celebrating the October Revolution Day with a new meaning.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All