The history of modern Belarus has its own tradition to celebrate November 7. This is the marathon of presents. By the way, you can even trace the accents in the country's development.

This year it was launched last week. A new cardboard factory was opened in Dobrush. The plant's cost is 350 million dollars, but the main thing is that half a thousand people got jobs and the industry is very promising.



A new cardiology center in Mogilev was ceremonially opened this week, this is a necessary facility for the city and the region. You can treat history in different ways, but the main thing is not to try to rewrite it. Belarusians have made the right conclusions and filled the tradition of celebrating the October Revolution Day with a new meaning.

