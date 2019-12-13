3.39 RUB
Meeting with Minister of Education and Principal of BSPU held in cafe with open microphone" format
A meeting was held in the cafe of BSPU today. Education Minister Igor Karpenko and BSPU Principal Alexander Zhuk answered questions from students of the Pedagogical University.
By the way, the assembly hall was repaired: windows were replaced, suspended ceilings were made, the flooring and stage were renewed. After the renovation, its own recording studio, rehearsal and dressing rooms appeared. The facade of the building has also been updated.
