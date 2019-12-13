Renovated section of bypass road R16 "Tukhinichi - Vysokoye - Polish border" opens

For the comfort and safety of drivers four roundabouts were built throughout the road, a railway overpass was built, water pipes were laid at the intersections with the Pulva River. The total length of the upgraded section of the road is about 13.5 km.

The modernisation of the road is part of a major project aimed to improve the infrastructure of the border region - under the Poland-Belarus-Ukraine cross-border cooperation programme funded by the European Union. The builders have already started the next stage of the R16 road reconstruction. The 8-kilometre section is scheduled to open in the second half of next year.