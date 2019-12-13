Belarusian police launches "Photo of Memory" timed to Victory Day

Belarusians continue to join the "Photo of Memory" project by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. It was launched on the eve of Victory Day to show different places of Belarus after the war. The department has asked Internet users to send similar pictures of cities and landmarks of the country with the hashtag "photomemory". The best works will be published on the MIA social networks. Another May 9 project has been launched online under the name "We Remember!" and its participants are invited to tell about their relatives and close ones and veterans of the Great Patriotic War.