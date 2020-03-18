Belavia aircraft lands in Karaganda

The Kazakh authorities decided to implement quarantine in Nur-Sultan and Almaty. Restrictive measures will come into force tomorrow. Belavia aircraft flying from Minsk to Nur-Sultan was forced to land in Karaganda today. This decision was made by the authorities of Kazakhstan so that passengers of the Belarusian airline’s flight are quarantined.



Dias Akhmetsharip, Official Representative of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan: "A board b2755 from Minsk landed Karaganda, which is 200 km from our capital, in agreement with the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The passengers' state of health was checked upon arrival. No one had temperature. All were quarantined, but in satisfactory condition."



67 people were on board, according to the information of the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan. Information on the presence of Belarusian passengers on the plane is being checked.



