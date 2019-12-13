V. Karanik: The school must preserve its rich traditions and competently introduce new technologies

More than 118 000 children started studying on September 1 in Grodno Region. All educational institutions received passports of readiness. Grodno school No. 16 was updated. For the new academic year, a large-scale renovation was carried out here, new furniture and the necessary equipment were purchased. The teachers were pleased that there were more students. More than 80 first-graders have come to the school this year. The governor, by the way, a former graduate of the school, came to congratulate young pupils and the staff.