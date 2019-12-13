PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
V. Karanik: The school must preserve its rich traditions and competently introduce new technologies

More than 118 000 children started studying on September 1 in Grodno Region. All educational institutions received passports of readiness. Grodno school No. 16 was updated. For the new academic year, a large-scale renovation was carried out here, new furniture and the necessary equipment were purchased. The teachers were pleased that there were more students. More than 80 first-graders have come to the school this year. The governor, by the way, a former graduate of the school, came to congratulate young pupils and the staff.


Students of the Grodno College of Music traditionally started the new academic year with music. Future performers arranged a real concert for their teachers and guests.


