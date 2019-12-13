Belarusian clinics updated with modern equipment

Last year alone, about 58 million rubles from the budget was spent on new medical equipment, which today is successfully used in hospitals, reported Health Minister Vladimir Karanik. As for the spread of coronavirus infection, the situation is still under control. There is a constant decrease in the incidence of COVID-19. At the same time, given hot weather, doctors do not recommend neglecting their instructions.





Belarusian medics ready for second wave of coronavirus

Vladimir Karanik, Minister of Health of Belarus:

"The virus will remain in the population. We strengthen the logistics base and increase its stress tolerance. As for the restrictive measures, there was no classic quarantine in any country. Restrictive measures in our country were tough, but they were localized. We protect the most vulnerable groups. But we hope that if the second wave comes, it will be less significant and the system will be ready for it much better than the first wave."

Paid antibody tests to appear in rural outpatient clinics and village first-aid stations