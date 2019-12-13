EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Farms actively engaged in field works

Farmers are completing work on maize and rapeseed these days. A total of 2,500 hectares thereof is to be planted across the country. The next stage is buckwheat. The farmers work from morning till late evening trying to keep up with the plan. Changeable weather conditions are not an obstacle for the workers.

In total, they have managed to plant about 20 thousand hectares of potatoes. Flax is also being sown as well as sugar beet.

