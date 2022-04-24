St. Alexander Nevsky Church celebrates Easter for the first time after renovation

Easter is celebrated in St. Alexander Nevsky Church for the first time after the renovation and re-consecration. The church in the name of St. Alexander Nevsky is the only one in Minsk that has fully preserved its original appearance.



On the main Christian holiday, people came here also because the oldest church in the capital is located in the national pantheon. This is especially relevant in the Year of Historical Memory.



The domes, which were lost during World War II, have been restored. There is a legend, a story about a bomb that hit the church, but did not explode. Until 1982 the central part of the church was made of wood, then it was made of stone.



