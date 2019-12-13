3.42 RUB
International Museum Selfie Day held today
Galleries all over the world collect first-person photos on the occasion of the International Museum Selfie Day. Visitors equipped with monopods, tripods and other gadgets post their self-portraits with recognized masterpieces of art at the background and use proper hashtags. Each museum has its own. The National Art Museum participates in the global flash mob project for the 6th time. Selfie Day will be held until 20:00. Guests will enjoy fine art, appreciate interactive photo zones, participate in master classes, attend temporary exhibitions and listen to lectures. Author's Instagram masks can be tried on for the 1st time this year.
