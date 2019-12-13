3.43 RUB
Savitsky Art Gallery in Minsk opens Fashion, Music, Youth exhibition
The fashionable images with nostalgia! Exposition "Fashion, Music, Youth" opened in Savitsky Art Gallery in Minsk. The outfits of the era of the 50s, radical minis from the 60s, dresses of the 70s, Soviet are presented. The real gem of the exhibition is a collection of Soviet music buffs: sets of records, players and tape recorders, as well as legendary radios, magnetic tapes with home recordings of famous bands.
