Constitutional Court of Belarus opens dialogues of National Youth Union "Power of Law"

Observing the laws of the country where you live is the foundation of the Constitution of the State. The national discussion of the new draft continues in Belarus.



The Constitutional Court opened the dialogues of the National Union of Youth "Power of Law". More than 200 participants joined the discussion of the new Draft Constitution in the online format. Young activists, leaders of youth associations and experts talked about the results of the work of the Constitutional Commission, about strengthening of guarantees of protection of citizen's rights and the role of youth policy.



Petr Miklashevich, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Belarus:



I urge young people to take part in the historically important event, the discussion and adoption of the updated Constitution of the Republic of Belarus. This Constitution is the basis for you to live and work, exercise human and citizen's rights, protect your Motherland, build and develop our country.



The BRYU website has an online community liaison office. Any citizen of Belarus may submit proposals on draft amendments and additions to the Basic Law of the country. All the incoming initiatives will be forwarded to the National Center of Legal Information.



