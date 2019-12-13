V. Kornienko: Discord between friendly peoples of Belarus and Ukraine must not be allowed

“We must not allow discord between the friendly peoples of Belarus and Ukraine!” Such an opinion was shared by the deputy of the Odessa City Council, Vladimir Kornienko, during a meeting with the young parliamentarians of our country. The delegation of the Ukrainian party “Oppositional Platform for Life” arrived in Belarus on a friendly visit. The topic of the conversation is vital: how to maintain good relations between peoples, during the period of political discord. The deputies of the two countries also exchanged experience in the preparation of social programs, health development and support for youth.