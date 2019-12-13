Fakes about fate of Red Church - attempt to split interdenominational peace in Belarus

One of the symbols of the Belarusian capital, our spiritual and architectural heritage, has also found itself in the thick of dirty insinuations. Opposition activists launched the following headlines: "The authorities want to seize the church from believers."



Alexander Rumak, Commissioner on Religious and Ethnic Affairs of Belarus



"We would like people to understand and not give in to such provocations, which come to us from abroad, where people are trying to cause such discord between the Orthodox and Catholics. Some fugitives, including former religious figures, make allegations that the Red Church could then be converted into an Orthodox church, portraying this as simply blasphemy. There are people of 25 confessions and religious associations living in our country. Every person chooses his or her own faith, and the state does not interfere. "



The Red Church is a historical and cultural heritage of Belarus, which is protected by the state.



"The occasion to stir up a new scandal is "dancing on the bones" in essence. A little more than a week ago there was an emergency at the shrine - a fire of electric wiring, which caused damage to the property of the Neo-Romanesque church. There are no casualties, rescuers responded promptly. Now we need to clarify. The owner of the complex of buildings of the Red Church has always been and still is the state, as the building is included into the list of sites of historical and cultural heritage of Belarus and is protected and maintained by the state. The religious community and Minsk Savings Bank have a free-of-charge agreement for use of the buildings."



"No one pays attention to objective circumstances. The fact that as a result of this tragic event the systems of the building are functioning was disturbed. The Catholic confession is the second most influential confession in Belarus, the state has always been very respectful of the rights of believers Catholics. Of course, the Minsk City Executive Committee and other interested parties will take all measures for the earliest possible examination and identification of the necessary work to restore the Red Church and to ensure the normal functioning of the Red Church, so that the Red Church will once again be praying."



After the fire, it is not possible to operate the church right now. It is not safe for the worshippers to be inside the church. There was a similar situation with the Budslav shrine after the fire. Nobody took the church away. After repairs, it is now partially open for parishioners and pilgrims. It is already fixed, that systems of an electrical, heat and water supply require repair-reconstruction works. So, we calmly wait for all decisions and deadlines for work, so that after some time to visit the Red Church again.



