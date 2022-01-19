Divine Liturgies with sanctified water held in Orthodox churches on Epiphany Feast

The sanctified water is believed to have purifying and healing properties and retains them for many years. The water is used during illness and is also used to sprinkle the house and food.



It will be possible to take the Epiphany water in the churches of the capital until late in the evening. By the way, there is one more tradition. On the day of the holiday, after the divine service, white doves are released into the sky as a symbol of the Holy Spirit, as a sign of the end of the Christmas holidays. According to Orthodox traditions, today is the end of the Christmas holidays.

