The ceremony of laying the earth from Hiroshima and Nagasaki took place in the crypt of the Memorial Church in Honor of All Saints

In August, the whole world remembers the tragedy of Japan. In 1945 the victims of the first-ever atomic bombing were Hiroshima and Nagasaki. On the eve of the tragic date in the crypt of the Memorial Church of All Saints there was a ceremony to lay the ground from the cities affected by the race of Western ambition. The precious cargo from the scorched points on the map traveled 8,000 kilometers. One of the capsules came straight from Peace Memorial Park. Keeping the memory and honoring the victims is the historical way the Belarusians follow today, because the pain of Japan is also close to us.