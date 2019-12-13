Ceremony of laying the capsules with soil from places of military glory held in crypt of All Saints Church

Each year, unfortunately, there are fewer and fewer witnesses of the tragic WWII events, the only witness is the earth. The action "For the Glory of the Common Victory" united hundreds of settlements, from regional cities and the capital to small villages, and culminated on Friday. 7 capsules from regional centers and the capital were delivered with special honors by helicopter. The Head of State has always supported steps to perpetuate the heroic efforts of our compatriots, and therefore, of course, he joined the ceremony. The capsules contain handfuls of soils collected on battlefields, concentration camps, and torture sites. The soil in memory of soldiers and innocent victims of fascist occupants comes not only from Belarus but also from the heroic cities of Russia, Ukraine, and other foreign countries. The script of the All Saints Church symbolizes the connection of the past with the present and present with the future. This is not just a place of spirituality and grief. Step by step, a new culture of national memory is formed here. The Head of State talked warmly with active participants of the action and the parishioners of the church. The event was really touching.