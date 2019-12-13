3.40 RUB
Days of Culture of Belarus start in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Kyrgyzstan gets familiar with the Belarusian art. For the first time the Days of Culture of Belarus will start in Bishkek. They will include Days of Belarusian cinema, exhibitions of elements of intangible cultural heritage of Belarus - they have brought the tradition of openwork weaving of Gorodok and traditional art of painted carpets of Vitebsk Lakeland. The delegation is already mastering and sharing local hospitality in social networks. Cultural dialogue as one of the connecting elements of diplomacy allows peoples getting to know each other better.
Artists from Belarus will perform a gala concert on the stage of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater
