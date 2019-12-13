PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

35 multi-child families receive apartments in new building on Mother's Day in Lepel

Congratulations and warm words of gratitude to mothers are heard throughout the country today. An apartment building was solemnly commissioned on Shkolnaya Street in Lepel. 35 large families became the lucky owners of the apartments on the occasion of the Mother’s Day. 144 children will settle in the new house.

Since the beginning of the year, 215 000 square meters of housing has been built in Vitebsk Region. Every third meter was built with state support.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All