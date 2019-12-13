3.42 RUB
WHO delegation led by Hans Kluge arrives at logistics center for refugees
November 22 promises to be a busy day on the border. Just half an hour ago, a WHO delegation led by Hans Kluge arrived at the center to familiarize themselves with the situation and check how the assistance to refugees is organized.
