PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

WHO delegation led by Hans Kluge arrives at logistics center for refugees

November 22 promises to be a busy day on the border. Just half an hour ago, a WHO delegation led by Hans Kluge arrived at the center to familiarize themselves with the situation and check how the assistance to refugees is organized.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All