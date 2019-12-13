New humanitarian cargo arrives at refugees shelter in logistics center, and field bath installed

While the European democrats keep talking by and occasionally pay a visit to the refugee camp, Belarus continues to provide all necessary assistance to the people who are held hostage by the situation. A new day brings new worries. Winter is already in full swing, which means refugees need extra warm clothes and medicines. Today, a new humanitarian cargo from Belarusians arrived at the center. A field bath was installed near the logistics center there is. Meanwhile, the children are extremely happy about the first snow. Fortunately, the kids are not yet fully aware of what their parents have to go through for their future.