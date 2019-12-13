PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Volunteers and university students of Grodno Region work in logistics center for refugees

Belarus 1 continues to monitor the situation in the transport and logistics center, where the refugees are temporarily accommodated. People are provided with everything they need. There is water, food, a housing facility. Humanitarian aid is received from various organizations in the country every day. A mobile bath is in operation. Volunteers, students of universities of Grodno Region also work in the center.

