3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Refugees remain in logistics center, ready to wait for humanitarian corridor till the end
We continue to monitor the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. Refugees who do not want to return to their homeland and are ready to wait for a humanitarian corridor to the very end remain at the logistics center. Only thanks to the Belarusian side, they are now waiting not on the cold ground, but in a warm room.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All