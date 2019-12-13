PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Refugees remain in logistics center, ready to wait for humanitarian corridor till the end

We continue to monitor the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border. Refugees who do not want to return to their homeland and are ready to wait for a humanitarian corridor to the very end remain at the logistics center. Only thanks to the Belarusian side, they are now waiting not on the cold ground, but in a warm room.

