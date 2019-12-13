3.43 RUB
One of the largest mass graves of civilians killed during Great Patriotic War found in Machulo tract in Luninets
One more fact of genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War has been confirmed. One of the largest mass graves of civilians killed during the Great Patriotic War was found in Machulo tract in Luninets. More than 1 300 hundred people were killed there in August 1941.
According to the extraordinary state commission for the investigation and establishment of atrocities of the German fascist invaders (this commission worked in the post-war period), it was established that in the territory of the Luninets District more than 16 thousand civilians were annihilated. At least 600 out them, including 200 children, were burnt alive.
As the investigation established, the crime was committed by the policemen of the 306th punitive battalion. Now the issue of further reburial of the found remains and perpetuation of the memory of the victims of genocide is being considered.
