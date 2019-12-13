EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Holiday for Belarusian children held in Madrid

The Christmas tree for Belarusian children living in Spain was organized by the Belarusian Embassy in Madrid. Such an event has been taking place here for the 2nd year and may become a good tradition. Children expected contests, entertainment and surprises during the event. Each of them received a sweet gift.

