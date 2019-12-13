3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
V. Makei: Belarus to respond to destructive steps taken by European partners
V. Makei: If someone wants a fire in the region, we will find something to answer, the head of the Foreign Ministry said today in an exclusive interview to the News Agency. The Belarusian state has never initiated destructive actions against its partners, but is ready to adequately resist any sanctions. Among the concrete steps is expansion of the sanctions personal lists, as well as suspension of the Belarus-European Union projects and other measures.
V. Makei: Belarus does not need new "Berlin Wall"
"Belarus also has a worthy answer to the appeals of certain opponents of the current government for economic sanctions. But we do not need new 'Berlin walls," said Vladimir Makei. Nevertheless, the Foreign Ministry is counting on constructivism and common sense in the future actions of Western partners.
