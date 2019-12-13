3.42 RUB
V. Makei comments on interview with CNN
"There is no openness, sincerity and real interest on the part of our European partners," Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei commented on his interview with CNN. "I can't say, whether they understood us. Anyway, I think it is very important to work with any media," the politician said.
