V. Makei comments on far-fetched European accusations

Everything that is happening on the border is not the fault of Belarus. This is a result of the thoughtless policy of the European Union, associated with the destruction of statehood in a number of countries. They have invited refugees and said they were ready to shelter these refugees, but today they have radically changed this policy, trying to punish Belarus and accusing it of some hybrid war. For God's sake, what hybrid war? Belarus versus half a billion population of the European Union?

Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus