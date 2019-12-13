3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
V. Makei comments on far-fetched European accusations
The West is stubbornly trying to shift the blame for the migration crisis to Belarus, forgettingwho originally attacked the countries of the Middle East, razed them to the ground, and then invited refugees. The migration crisis is a self-made problem of the European Union, not a hybrid war, as it is usually said by Polish politicians. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country, Vladimir Makei, rejected the accusations of the Belarusian aggression.
Everything that is happening on the border is not the fault of Belarus. This is a result of the thoughtless policy of the European Union, associated with the destruction of statehood in a number of countries. They have invited refugees and said they were ready to shelter these refugees, but today they have radically changed this policy, trying to punish Belarus and accusing it of some hybrid war. For God's sake, what hybrid war? Belarus versus half a billion population of the European Union?
However, as practice shows, the European authorities don't really need logical argumentation. It is much more important to demonize Belarus in order to promote its foreign political agenda.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All