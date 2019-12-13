3.40 RUB
V. Makei dwells on priorities in international cooperation of modern Belarus with overseas partners
A tribute to the Great Victory was paid by Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei. On the eve of May 9, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke about the priorities of international cooperation of modern Belarus with overseas partners.
"We would like to have absolutely normal, future-oriented, equal relations that would promote political, humanitarian, trade and economic cooperation between our countries. Even recent history shows that those two or three years of normalization of relations have given us much more than all the previous years of sanctions imposed on us by our American partners.
But for us, the approaches adopted by some U.S. politicians toward our country are completely incomprehensible. In particular, statements by the appointed U.S. Ambassador to Belarus at this stage is a sheer propaganda. Moreover, it is propaganda based on a false understanding of the situation, on false facts which based only on speculations brought to her attention by fugitive criminals in the West".
Speaking about our neighbors, where they have recently decided to fight with the Soviet heritage, Vladimir Makei said that what is happening is absolutely unacceptable. In this regard, Belarus has taken and will take specifi actions against falsification of history and glorification of Nazism.
