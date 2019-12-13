PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusians getting more active in immunization campaign against coronavirus

For example, the young recruits of the 103rd Airborne Brigade are being actively vaccinated. The soldiers are getting used to army life, but they did not come for vaccination by order. The procedure is voluntary. At the lessons of medical training, the recruits were explained all the advantages of immunization. The permanent squad of the brigade had been vaccinated several months before. Servicemen who left for exercises outside Belarus were also vaccinated in advance.

Re-vaccination of employees and local residents has already started in social service institutions. For re-vaccination, a single-componentSputnik Light vaccine is used.

