Medical institutions in Belarus increased stocks of personal protective equipment and oxygen
The health care system in Belarus is working steadily during the growth of coronavirus infection. Medical institutions of the capital and the region have increased stocks of personal protective equipment and oxygen. The last few days have seen high figures of infected people. The Omicron strain is dominating. According to experts, it is more contagious, but less pathogenic. Therefore, the treatment is mostly outpatient. The condition of patients with a confirmed diagnosis is monitored at home by contact teams from polyclinics. The teams work in two shifts. There are up to 25 addresses per shift.
