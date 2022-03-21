New museum building to open at Khatyn Memorial Complex

Khatyn is a symbol of sorrow of the Belarusian people. A new museum building will appear at the Khatyn Memorial Complex. Funds for the project have already been allocated. The works will be carried out by student and youth construction teams. Such a proposal was voiced by the President of Belarus. In the Year of Historical Memory, a high priority will be given to connecting the generations. The existing buildings will also be restored. A decision to build the memorial was made in 1966, it repeats the layout of the dead village. And tomorrow, on March 22, it will be 79 years since the Khatyn tragedy.