Electronic Book of Memory opened at Belarus MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus has opened an electronic Book of Memory in connection with the death of Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, the press service of the ministry reports. One can send the condolences on the untimely death of Vladimir Makei to condolences@mfa.gov.by.

