Belarusian Foreign Ministry promises to calmly respond to actions of Lithuania

"The decision of the Lithuanian side to temporarily close (under far-fetched pretexts) two checkpoints is dictated by a politically motivated desire - to create obstacles for its own citizens," believes the Foreign Ministry of our country. The Foreign Ministry promised that Belarus would respond to this step calmly, responsibly and pragmatically, including in the interests of residents of the neighboring countries.

Any changes in the functioning of the visa-free regime in connection with the growing load on the remaining checkpoints are not planned at this stage. The Foreign Ministry urged the Lithuanian side to abandon the practice of creating artificial barriers for citizens and business representatives not only of Belarus and Lithuania, but also of the European Union as a whole.