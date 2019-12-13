PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Meeting of Advisory Council on Affairs of Belarusians Abroad held for 6th time

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has hosted the 6th meeting of the Advisory Council for the Affairs of Belarusians Abroad. Heads of Belarusian organizations from 14 countries met with the relevant Minister. They talked about their ideas and proposals.

The Foreign Ministry representatives do not ignore the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border. Poland's inhuman policy towards refugees and the use of special equipment in the territory of Belarus is a topic that cannot be kept silent.

Despite the bias in the Western media, the Belarusians abroad are well aware of what is actually happening at the border.

They are always ready to defend the interests of their Motherland and express sympathy to the misfortune of others.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All