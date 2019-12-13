3.43 RUB
Ukrainian ambassador summoned to Belarusian Foreign Ministry in connection with missile incident
Ambassador of Ukraine Igor Kizim was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry and to express strong protest against in connection with the missile incident. This was reported to journalists by spokesman of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz.
Anatoly Glaz, Head of Information and Digital Diplomacy, spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry:
“This is a very serious incident. And the Belarusian side takes this issue as seriously as possible. In this regard, Ambassador of Ukraine Igor Kizim was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry today and a strong protest was expressed to him. We demanded that the Ukrainian side held a thorough investigation of all the circumstances of the launch of the missile in question, bring those responsible to justice and take exhaustive measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, which could lead to disastrous consequences for all.”
