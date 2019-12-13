3.43 RUB
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts seventh meeting of the Advisory Council on Affairs of Belarusians Abroad
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the seventh meeting of the Advisory Council for the Belarusians Abroad. It gathered representatives of diasporas from the near and far abroad countries, including the EU countries and the USA. Heads of Belarusian organizations told about new projects and shared the results of their activities abroad.
Svetlana Yaskova, Head of the All-Spanish Association of Belarusians (Spain):
I think culture is beyond any political developments. The Belarusian diaspora continues to gather and honor representatives of our culture. We gather to celebrate the anniversary of Yakub Kolas, hold major events related to the anniversaries of other writers. We cooperate, we strive to do something for the benefit of the homeland and to show our Belarusian culture.
Alla Sandler, representative of Belarusian diaspora in Washington (USA):
I have started a new job. It is very unusual for me to restore the Museum of Slavic Cultures in the city of Baltimore. It existed for many years, but now it is in a deplorable condition. I hope that I will be strong enough to do it. I was so excited about it, I decided why not turn the center of Slavic cultures into a museum of Belarusian cultures.
The Year of Historical Memory was also the main topic at the meeting with the head of the working group of the National Assembly for the Belarusians Abroad. They summed up the results of the photo festival "We are in the World! With Love for Belarus" among representatives of our diaspora.
