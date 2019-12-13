Russian deputies: Poland is a EU financing recipient, taking money from EU and seeing a competitor in every migrant

The migrants are on the border solely because they paid money to some intermediaries after hearing from their brethren that Europe is good. They're here to make their way to Europe. But now, these people that Europe called are not let in. As a result, Europe has created a problem for Belarus, because the Belarusian government protects these people, feeds them, provides them with food and shelter. And the most cynical thing is that now Europe is accusing Belarus and Russia that this situation has occurred. What does it have to do with us? The Poles are beggars themselves. The Polish government is a beggar of the EU, they are not EU donors, they are the recipients, they are afraid to share the freeloading. That is, they get money from the EU and regard every migrant as a competitor. So for them, it is just competition.Being such internal migrants themselves, they do not like other migrants.

Vitaly Milonov, member of the Russian State Duma