3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Russian deputies: Poland is a EU financing recipient, taking money from EU and seeing a competitor in every migrant
Poland remains indifferent and cruel to migrants, who do not abandon their attempts to break through the border. Requests to open a humanitarian corridor to Germany are being crushed by the Duda regime.
The migrants are on the border solely because they paid money to some intermediaries after hearing from their brethren that Europe is good. They're here to make their way to Europe. But now, these people that Europe called are not let in. As a result, Europe has created a problem for Belarus, because the Belarusian government protects these people, feeds them, provides them with food and shelter. And the most cynical thing is that now Europe is accusing Belarus and Russia that this situation has occurred. What does it have to do with us? The Poles are beggars themselves. The Polish government is a beggar of the EU, they are not EU donors, they are the recipients, they are afraid to share the freeloading. That is, they get money from the EU and regard every migrant as a competitor. So for them, it is just competition.Being such internal migrants themselves, they do not like other migrants.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All