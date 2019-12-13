EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus discusses new Constitution draft

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All