EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Military from China arrive in Belarus

The escort of honor of the People’s Liberation Army of China flew to Minsk at the invitation of the Belarusian side to participate in a large military parade on Independence Day. This year it will be held in the evening. And today, the guests began joint training with the Belarusian and Russian military. Also the parade will feature banner groups from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All