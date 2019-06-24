3.39 RUB
Military from China arrive in Belarus
The escort of honor of the People’s Liberation Army of China flew to Minsk at the invitation of the Belarusian side to participate in a large military parade on Independence Day. This year it will be held in the evening. And today, the guests began joint training with the Belarusian and Russian military. Also the parade will feature banner groups from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
