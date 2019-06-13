220 foreign fans arrive in Minsk

First foreign guests arrive in Belarus. According to the State Border Committee, the leaders among the fans are the citizens of Poland, Germany and France. A ticket to the European Games gives the right to cross the border in a visa-free manner.

By the way, athletes will start arriving in Minsk on June 18. And the first competitions will start June 21, on the opening day of the European Games. You still have time to buy tickets, you can buy them online, as well as in more than three-hundred points of sale.