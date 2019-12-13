CSTO leaders arrive in Minsk

Minsk is receiving important guests and proven partners. Today, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and head of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in the Belarusian capital to participate in a high-level event. A session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held tomorrow under the chairmanship of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. The members of the CSTO will discuss the urgent problems of international and regional security, define the tasks ahead, as well as adopt a number of documents aimed at ensuring the interests of the collective security. Earlier, our President expressed hope that the current CSTO summit would contribute to the strengthening of our efforts on defense and security of the organization members.