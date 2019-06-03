EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Participants of Electric Marathon 2019 Rally to arrive in Minsk today

25 cities in 10 countries. Participants of Electric Marathon 2019 Rally will arrive in Minsk today. The rally started at the end of May in Monte Carlo. Pilots will cover 4,500 kilometers and finish at the end of the week in the northern capital of Russia.

