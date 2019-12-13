3.42 RUB
Omicron strain dominating in Minsk
1,974 people got sick during a day in Belarus.Omicron has been detected in 80% of patients in Minsk. It may replace other strains in February. This was told to reporters by the chief sanitary doctor of the capital. According to Svetlana Yermak, it is more contagious, but does not cause such serious consequences, as Delta. Its main symptoms include sore throat, runny nose, fever and weakness. Also now there is an increase in the incidence of acute respiratory infections.
The immunization of the population continues. Children have also joined the campaign. There are about 2.5 thousand vaccinated teenagers in the capital.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
