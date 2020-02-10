Minsk getting ready for Worldskills Belarus 2020

Minsk students are getting ready for the 4th national contest WorldSkills Belarus 2020. Selection for the republican competitions begins. On February 18 and 19, Minsk State Professional Lyceum № 7 will choose the best in the competence "Dry construction and plastering works". 12 people will compete for the right to represent our country at the international contest.



The winners of the national competition will represent Belarus at the international championship WorldSkills. It will be held next year in Shanghai. In our country, the composition of the national team will be determined in May.

