Minsk celebrates May 9 on a large scale
Minsk welcomes guests at various venues. The festive activities in Victory Park near the Komsomolskoye Lake will feature a thematic program with bands and exhibition of military equipment. There will be a military field kitchen as well. A concert program with front songs and popular melodies of the war years will start in front of the Palace of Sports at noon.
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
