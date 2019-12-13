EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Minsk celebrates May 9 on a large scale

Minsk welcomes guests at various venues. The festive activities in Victory Park near the Komsomolskoye Lake will feature a thematic program with bands and exhibition of military equipment. There will be a military field kitchen as well. A concert program with front songs and popular melodies of the war years will start in front of the Palace of Sports at noon.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All