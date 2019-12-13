Young investigators in Minsk solemnly sworn in Minsk

On the eve of the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Investigative Committee in Minsk, young investigators took the oath of office in a solemn atmosphere. There are 76 young professionals on the ground in front of the main entrance to the Central Office of the Investigative Committee on Frunze Street. Tomorrow they will serve in the ranks of the Investigative Committee, a structure in the national security system of the country. The TV News Agency prepared a documentary film about the difficult work of investigators to the 10th anniversary of the Investigation Committee of Belarus.