3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Young investigators in Minsk solemnly sworn in Minsk
On the eve of the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Investigative Committee in Minsk, young investigators took the oath of office in a solemn atmosphere. There are 76 young professionals on the ground in front of the main entrance to the Central Office of the Investigative Committee on Frunze Street. Tomorrow they will serve in the ranks of the Investigative Committee, a structure in the national security system of the country. The TV News Agency prepared a documentary film about the difficult work of investigators to the 10th anniversary of the Investigation Committee of Belarus.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All